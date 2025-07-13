Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Arrives In France On Official Visit

2025-07-13 03:03:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, July 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, accompanied by an official delegation, arrived in France on Sunday for an official visit.
His Highness the Amir was received upon arrival at the airport by Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, Kuwait's Ambassador to France Abdullah Al-Shaheen, the head of security and safety of Paris airports, Stephane Daguin, the French Embassy's Military Attache to Kuwait Colonel Francois Dickes, along with the Kuwaiti Embassy staff and heads of affiliated and technical offices accredited in the French capital, Paris.
His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation that includes Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, and Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and a number of senior state officials. (end)
