Kuwait's Al-Kuwait Club To Host 40Th Arab Handball Championship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 13 (KUNA) -- Arab Handball Federation announced on Sunday that Kuwaiti club "Al-Kuwait" will be hosting the 40th Arabs Handball Championship of Champions spanning from Sept 12-22 in Kuwait, at Shiekh Saad Al-Abdullah indoor sports complex.
The Arab Handball Federation posted on (X) announcing the new host and explaining that the participating teams are yet to be selected.
Al-Kuwait club had won the last two campaigns of this championship back in 2023 held in Saudi Arabia, and 2024 in Kuwait. (end)
