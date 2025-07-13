Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait's Al-Kuwait Club To Host 40Th Arab Handball Championship


2025-07-13 03:03:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 13 (KUNA) -- Arab Handball Federation announced on Sunday that Kuwaiti club "Al-Kuwait" will be hosting the 40th Arabs Handball Championship of Champions spanning from Sept 12-22 in Kuwait, at Shiekh Saad Al-Abdullah indoor sports complex.
The Arab Handball Federation posted on (X) announcing the new host and explaining that the participating teams are yet to be selected.
Al-Kuwait club had won the last two campaigns of this championship back in 2023 held in Saudi Arabia, and 2024 in Kuwait. (end)
