Saudi Arabia: UAE, GCC Residents Can Now Invest In Main Stock Market

Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority (CMA) announced that residents of the UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are now permitted to invest directly in the kingdom's main stock market.

The regulatory update aims to enhance the appeal of Saudi Arabia's capital market to both regional and international investors. According to the CMA, this move is expected to boost investor protection, build market confidence, attract foreign investment, and increase market liquidity -ultimately contributing to the growth of the local economy.

Under the revised regulations, GCC residents can now directly trade in the main market, Tadawul. Previously, their access was limited to the debt market, the parallel market (Nomu), investment funds, and the derivatives market. Their participation in the main market was restricted to swap agreements via capital market institutions, where investment decisions were made on their behalf.

The amendments also allow individual foreign investors who previously resided in Saudi Arabia or other GCC countries to maintain their investment accounts and continue trading in listed shares on the main market-even after leaving the region-provided they had opened an investment account while residing in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia hosts the largest stock market in the Gulf region . In the first half of 2025, it recorded a trading value of $183.5 billion. In comparison, Abu Dhabi posted $48.9 billion, Kuwait $41.1 billion, Dubai $22.8 billion, Qatar $14.6 billion, Muscat $2.4 billion, and Bahrain $1.24 billion.