Lulu Expands Its Presence In KSA Launches New Hypermarket In Al-Baghdadiyah, Jeddah

LuLu Retail has further strengthened its presence in Saudi Arabia with the grand opening of a new hypermarket in Jeddah's Al-Baghdadiyah district. Located along the vibrant Al Andalus Road, the new outlet offers a comprehensive and modern shopping experience that combines convenience, variety, and innovative retail design. The launch aligns with the Group's commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by enhancing consumer services and contributing to the local economy.

The store was officially inaugurated by Eng. Nasar Salem Almoteb, deputy mayor of construction, Jeddah Municipality, in the presence of Ihsan Bafakih, board member of the Saudi Tourism Development Fund; Nasser Huwaiden Thaiban Ali Alketbi, consul-general of the UAE in Jeddah; Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, consul-general of India in Jeddah; and Yusuffali M A, chairman of LuLu Group, along with other dignitaries.

"We are proud to further strengthen our footprint in Jeddah with the launch of this hypermarket in Al-Baghdadiyah. This expansion reflects our unwavering commitment to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 by creating jobs, enhancing retail infrastructure, and offering world-class shopping experiences to the community. We remain dedicated to being a catalyst in Saudi Arabia's dynamic retail transformation."

Spanning over 10,900 sq m, the hypermarket features a wide array of retail sections, including a fully stocked supermarket, fresh food zones, LuLu Connect electronics, fashion store, and specialty counters such as BLSH and Eye Express. A spacious food court adjacent to the Fresh Food section provides shoppers with a relaxing space to enjoy freshly prepared meals.

To ensure a smooth and convenient shopping experience, the store offers ample dedicated parking, accommodating both local residents and visitors. To celebrate the opening, exclusive inaugural offers are available across all departments, giving customers exceptional value on high-quality products.

The Al-Baghdadiyah hypermarket marks a key milestone in LuLu Group's strategy to serve evolving consumer needs while supporting the Kingdom's long-term vision for sustainable economic and social development.

Also present on the occasion were Saleh Ihsan Tayeb, director of corporate communications, Jeddah Chamber of Commerce; Youssef Abdullah Al-Salami, Mayor of Al-Baghdadiyah; Mohammed Wajih bin Hassan Sharbatly, Member of the Board of Managers, Al Nahla Group; Eng. Sami Abdulaziz Al-Mukhdoob, CEO – real estate sector, Al Nahla Group, and other dignitaries.