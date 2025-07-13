Prevention And Tech Could Help Save Billions On Swiss Healthcare Costs, Says Deloitte
By placing greater emphasis on prevention, healthcare spending in Switzerland could be reduced by CHF30 billion per year by 2040, according to a Deloitte Switzerland study reported by Le Matin Dimanche. If nothing is done, the bill, which was CHF87 billion in 2019, will rise to CHF163.5 billion in 2040, the study shows.
With“a comprehensive reorientation of healthcare”, it is possible to mitigate the shock to CHF131.2 billion, the study adds. The savings come from a reduction in spending on therapy and rehabilitation. Deloitte used a model developed in the United States for its calculation, adapting it to Switzerland, based on 2019 data.More More Swiss healthcare costs increased by 2.4% in 2023
This content was published on Apr 28, 2025 Healthcare costs in Switzerland rose by 2.4% in 2023. The Swiss healthcare system thus cost around CHF94 billion ($113 billion).Read more: Swiss healthcare costs increased by 2.4% in 202
