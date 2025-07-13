More UN Support Urged For Alternative Crops, Addicts' Treatment

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Minister of Interior Mullah Abdul-Haq Akhund Hamkar has urged the United Nations to strengthen its support for alternative crops' cultivation and treatment of drug addicts in the country.

He made the appeal at a meeting with Director for Operations at UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Bo Mathiasen and Polleak Ok Serei, the head of the UN Office UNODC in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said in a statement.

During the meeting, Hamkar urged UNODC to expand its assistance in promoting alternative livelihoods and in the treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts.

In response, the UNODC delegation praised MoI's efforts and pledged to continue its cooperation with Afghanistan.

They also promised additional support for Afghan farmers and individuals struggling with drug addiction.

kk/ma