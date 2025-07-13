NCB Arrests Former Militant, Aide In J&K For Poppy Straw Smuggling
Acting on specific intelligence, NCB Srinagar conducted a targeted operation in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on July 8-9. The operation led to the seizure of about 28 kilograms of poppy straw and the arrest of the two accused – former militant Shabir, resident of Nowshera, Police Station Srigufwara, District Anantnag, and Amin, resident of Kanelwan, Police Station Bijbehara, District Anantnag.
Based on disclosures during interrogation, about 11 kilograms more poppy straw were recovered from the premises of Shabir, a resident of Nowshera, Srigufwara, Anantnag.
Investigation has revealed that Shabir had been a member of the banned outfit Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and had been arrested in 1996 for terror activities and released in 2004.
Verification of Amin's criminal background has revealed his previous involvement in NDPS cases, one of which was registered at Police Station Indaura, Himachal Pradesh, in 2017, and another registered at Police Station Srigufwara, District Anantnag (J&K) involving seizure of 523 kilograms of poppy straw. He is learnt released on bail in both these cases.
An official said the backward and forward linkages in the case are being identified. It is gathered that the syndicate procures contraband from local poppy cultivators and facilitates its interstate transport via illicit channels.
The establishment of the NCB office in Srinagar forms part of the Union Government's strategic initiative to bolster narcotics enforcement in Jammu and Kashmir.
The NCB remains committed to disrupting the drug trade and associated activities, protecting the youth from its harmful impact, finding and ensuring stronger inter-agency coordination across the Union Territory, said a statement.
In the fight against drug trafficking, the NCB seeks the support of the citizens. Any person can share information related to the sale of narcotics by calling on MANAS- National Narcotics Helpline Toll Free Number-1933. The identity of the caller is kept confidential.
