Harvest Season Begins In Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced on Telegram by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

“The first to begin the harvest in Kyiv region were farms in Bila Tserkva district. The initial results are encouraging - the yield is good. Soon, agricultural producers across the entire region will join the harvest,” Kalashnyk noted.

He added that the mass harvesting of other crops is expected closer to mid-July. Kalashnyk also emphasized that, before the start of harvesting in de-occupied territories of Kyiv region, specialists carried out demining work, as some fields were contaminated with explosive ordnance due to Russian aggression.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, over 37,600 hectares of land in the region have been surveyed for explosives, including nearly 8,136 hectares of farmland. Since the beginning of this year alone, 4,603 hectares of such land have been surveyed, with 1,014 hectares already cleared.

As reported earlier, as of July 11, Ukrainian farmers had harvested more than 2.62 million tons of early grain and leguminous crops from nearly one million hectares. A total of 18 regions across the country are currently harvesting.