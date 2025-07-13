Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Harvest Season Begins In Kyiv Region

Harvest Season Begins In Kyiv Region


2025-07-13 10:04:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced on Telegram by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

“The first to begin the harvest in Kyiv region were farms in Bila Tserkva district. The initial results are encouraging - the yield is good. Soon, agricultural producers across the entire region will join the harvest,” Kalashnyk noted.

He added that the mass harvesting of other crops is expected closer to mid-July. Kalashnyk also emphasized that, before the start of harvesting in de-occupied territories of Kyiv region, specialists carried out demining work, as some fields were contaminated with explosive ordnance due to Russian aggression.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, over 37,600 hectares of land in the region have been surveyed for explosives, including nearly 8,136 hectares of farmland. Since the beginning of this year alone, 4,603 hectares of such land have been surveyed, with 1,014 hectares already cleared.

Read also: Russians seize Ukrainian grain from farmers in occupied territories

As reported earlier, as of July 11, Ukrainian farmers had harvested more than 2.62 million tons of early grain and leguminous crops from nearly one million hectares. A total of 18 regions across the country are currently harvesting.

MENAFN13072025000193011044ID1109794424

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search