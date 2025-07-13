Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Dismisses Philippines’ Remarks


2025-07-13 09:17:26
(MENAFN) China forcefully opposed the Philippines’ renewed citation of the 2016 South China Sea arbitration ruling on Saturday, branding it “illegal, null and void,” and vowed it would never acknowledge such claims.

The rejection came in response to the Philippines’ commemoration of the ninth anniversary of the tribunal's decision.

Following the event, the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement reiterating its longstanding stance.

“China’s position on the 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea is consistent and clear,” a ministry representative said.

Describing the ruling as “nothing but a piece of waste paper,” the spokesperson stressed that it held no binding authority and would not influence China’s territorial claims or maritime entitlements in the region.

Beijing reaffirmed its determination to maintain control over disputed areas in the South China Sea, undeterred by external diplomatic pressure or legal judgments it refuses to acknowledge.

In contrast, the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs emphasized its ongoing commitment to defending its sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea.

According to a news outlet, the department stated that the arbitral ruling, alongside the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), would remain central to its maritime policy and dedication to upholding an international order grounded in rules and law.

