403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Dismisses Philippines’ Remarks
(MENAFN) China forcefully opposed the Philippines’ renewed citation of the 2016 South China Sea arbitration ruling on Saturday, branding it “illegal, null and void,” and vowed it would never acknowledge such claims.
The rejection came in response to the Philippines’ commemoration of the ninth anniversary of the tribunal's decision.
Following the event, the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement reiterating its longstanding stance.
“China’s position on the 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea is consistent and clear,” a ministry representative said.
Describing the ruling as “nothing but a piece of waste paper,” the spokesperson stressed that it held no binding authority and would not influence China’s territorial claims or maritime entitlements in the region.
Beijing reaffirmed its determination to maintain control over disputed areas in the South China Sea, undeterred by external diplomatic pressure or legal judgments it refuses to acknowledge.
In contrast, the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs emphasized its ongoing commitment to defending its sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea.
According to a news outlet, the department stated that the arbitral ruling, alongside the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), would remain central to its maritime policy and dedication to upholding an international order grounded in rules and law.
The rejection came in response to the Philippines’ commemoration of the ninth anniversary of the tribunal's decision.
Following the event, the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement reiterating its longstanding stance.
“China’s position on the 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea is consistent and clear,” a ministry representative said.
Describing the ruling as “nothing but a piece of waste paper,” the spokesperson stressed that it held no binding authority and would not influence China’s territorial claims or maritime entitlements in the region.
Beijing reaffirmed its determination to maintain control over disputed areas in the South China Sea, undeterred by external diplomatic pressure or legal judgments it refuses to acknowledge.
In contrast, the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs emphasized its ongoing commitment to defending its sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea.
According to a news outlet, the department stated that the arbitral ruling, alongside the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), would remain central to its maritime policy and dedication to upholding an international order grounded in rules and law.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment