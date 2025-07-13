Dubai Attraction Announces Unlimited Entry For Summer Months

Dubai's Museum of the Future announced on Sunday a new, unlimited-entry "Summer Pass", valid from July 1 to September 30. Valid for one person only, the ticket allows guests to visit the attraction at anytime without prior selection.

The pass is priced at Dh229, according to the official website. It grants exclusive access to children's play areas, seasonal events, and behind-the-scenes experiences. Summer Pass holders will also receive a Dh50 lobby retail shop credit, redeemable at any time throughout the summer.

During summer, as residents gravitate towards indoor attractions, MOTF has announced special cultural and educational activations for the hot season. Some events are yet to be confirmed, including a test drive experiences with Audi's newest cars.

The events that have already been announced include:

Meet an astronaut

On July 14 and 21, guests will have the opportunity to interact with members of the UAE Space Programme including real-life astronauts from Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

Capture the future

Visitors will be taken on a guided photography tour starting July 14, led by in-house experts. Early-morning sessions will offer exclusive access to the museum's most photogenic spaces, and participants will learn creative approaches to visual storytelling.

Wellness weekends

On weekends from July 19 to August 29, 'Wellness Weekends' will take place at Al Waha, where yoga and meditation sessions will be offered. These sessions will be delivered in collaboration with renowned yoga instructors.

Light the future

A handful of visitors can switch on the Museum of the Future lights in an interactive activation, giving participants the chance to illuminate the museum's iconic façade.

Behind-the-scenes tours

Visitors can book a behind-the-scenes tour where they are offered a rare glimpse into the operational, architectural systems that support the building. For the first time ever, guest will get access to back-of-house places that were not accessible to the public before.