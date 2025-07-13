403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijan, UAE Forge Economic Cooperation in Abu Dhabi Talks
(MENAFN) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a key meeting on Wednesday with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, culminating in the signing of a broad economic partnership agreement and discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, according to an Azerbaijani state news outlet.
The leaders underscored that ties between Azerbaijan and the UAE are rooted in “friendship and brotherhood” and characterized by a “strategic partnership nature,” reflecting their close political alignment and a commitment to expanding trade links.
Both presidents expressed “satisfaction” over their mutual visits earlier this year, calling their high-level dialogue fruitful across multiple sectors.
The summit highlighted robust cooperation in the energy sector, especially in renewables, with joint initiatives involving Azerbaijan’s SOCAR, the UAE’s ADNOC, and renewable energy company Masdar playing a central role.
Aliyev and Al Nahyan also welcomed the UAE’s senior-level engagement at the Economic Cooperation Organization Summit held in Khankendi, emphasizing the event’s symbolic significance.
In the presence of both leaders, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was formally ratified.
Concluding the talks, Aliyev presented a commemorative gift to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The leaders underscored that ties between Azerbaijan and the UAE are rooted in “friendship and brotherhood” and characterized by a “strategic partnership nature,” reflecting their close political alignment and a commitment to expanding trade links.
Both presidents expressed “satisfaction” over their mutual visits earlier this year, calling their high-level dialogue fruitful across multiple sectors.
The summit highlighted robust cooperation in the energy sector, especially in renewables, with joint initiatives involving Azerbaijan’s SOCAR, the UAE’s ADNOC, and renewable energy company Masdar playing a central role.
Aliyev and Al Nahyan also welcomed the UAE’s senior-level engagement at the Economic Cooperation Organization Summit held in Khankendi, emphasizing the event’s symbolic significance.
In the presence of both leaders, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was formally ratified.
Concluding the talks, Aliyev presented a commemorative gift to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment