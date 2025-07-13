403
Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra Opens Under Armour’s Latest Format Brand House Store at Ambience Mall, Gurugram
(MENAFN- PR Pundit) New Delhi, July 11, 2025 – Under Armour Athlete, Neeraj Chopra today reopened their Brand House Store in its latest elevated format – BHCC Evolution, at Ambience Mall, Gurgaon. Located prominently on the ground floor, the store further elevates the shopping experience, with a focus on performance and innovation for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.
Speaking on the occasion, Tushar Goculdas, Managing Director, Underdog Athletics, said: “Our new Brand House store at Ambience Mall represents a significant step forward for Under Armour in India. Our Ambience Mall store has been a top performer, and the new store format provides a wider product offering and enhanced consumer experience.
Having Neeraj Chopra here to re-open the store and engage with young athletes and sports enthusiasts has been truly inspiring. With this initiative, we’re taking yet another step toward building Under Armour into India’s most loved premium athletic performance brand.”
To celebrate Under Armour’s athletic spirit, Ambience mall’s atrium transformed into Champions Arena, where Neeraj Chopra led an energy packed training session for aspiring athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Neeraj Chopra also introduced Under Armour’s new and promising athletes — Jay Shah, Jyotika Dutta, Rishika Khajuria, and Tejaswin Shankar and welcomed them to the Under Armour squad.
On the store Launch Under Armour Athlete Neeraj Chopra said, “Under Armour has been by my side throughout my performance journey, giving me the support and gear I need to keep pushing my limits. I’ve been to this store before, and I’m absolutely thrilled to see how it has transformed into such a vibrant and inspiring space. The new store is designed to give the athletes and fitness community an incredible experience, along with gear that can truly help them reach new heights in their journey.
In addition to Neeraj Chopra, Under Armour products are worn by some of the world’s best athletes, National Basketball Association All-Star Stephen Curry; Golfer Jordan Spieth; Olympian and Canadian Heptathlete – Georgia Ellenwood, Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua; Actor/Producer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Footballer Achraf Hakimi, Long distance runner Sharon Lokedi among others.
About Underdog Athletics:
In 2019, Tushar Goculdas setup the Under Armour business and launched the brand in India. He founded Underdog Athletics in 2021, taking over as Under Armour’s exclusive distributor and licensee to continue growing the brand and serving India’s rapidly growing community of athletes, fitness enthusiast and sportswear fans.
Under Armour is available online at and through 49 exclusive stores located in premier malls and high streets in 30 cities across the country.
