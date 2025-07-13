Teenager Evacuated From Temporarily Occupied Territory Of Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram .

“For the past few years, the 17-year-old boy had been living in a village under constant pressure and threats from the occupiers. With each passing day, the situation became more dangerous, especially as he approached adulthood and faced the risk of forced conscription,” Oleksandr Prokudin stated.

Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the team from the Ukrainian Child Rights Network and President Volodymyr Zelensky's initiative, Bring Kids Back UA, a safe route for his evacuation was organized. The boy is now on free Ukrainian territory and receiving all necessary assistance.

The administration noted that since the beginning of the year, 89 children have been brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine recently evacuated 11 more children from the occupation.

