Teenager Evacuated From Temporarily Occupied Territory Of Kherson Region
“For the past few years, the 17-year-old boy had been living in a village under constant pressure and threats from the occupiers. With each passing day, the situation became more dangerous, especially as he approached adulthood and faced the risk of forced conscription,” Oleksandr Prokudin stated.
Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the team from the Ukrainian Child Rights Network and President Volodymyr Zelensky's initiative, Bring Kids Back UA, a safe route for his evacuation was organized. The boy is now on free Ukrainian territory and receiving all necessary assistance.Read also: Two people killed, eight wounded in Kherson region due to Russian aggression
The administration noted that since the beginning of the year, 89 children have been brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine recently evacuated 11 more children from the occupation.
Photo: illustrative
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment