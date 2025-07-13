Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Under Amir's Directives, Minister Of Interior Chairs Extraordinary Meeting Of Civil Defense Council To Assess Damage From Iranian Missiles

2025-07-13 08:02:27
The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya)- Chairman of the Civil Defense Council H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani on Sunday, July 13, 2025, chaired an extraordinary meeting of the Council with the participation of representatives from the relevant authorities.

This comes as an implementation of the high directives of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to assess and evaluate the damages resulting from the interception of Iranian missiles and to compensate affected citizens and residents.

The Council reviewed the urgent measures previously taken and approved specific mechanisms that were immediately put into effect, to ensure the prompt implementation of these high directives and contribute to addressing the impact of the incident.

