Under Amir's Directives, Minister Of Interior Chairs Extraordinary Meeting Of Civil Defense Council To Assess Damage From Iranian Missiles
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya)- Chairman of the Civil Defense Council H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani on Sunday, July 13, 2025, chaired an extraordinary meeting of the Council with the participation of representatives from the relevant authorities.
This comes as an implementation of the high directives of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to assess and evaluate the damages resulting from the interception of Iranian missiles and to compensate affected citizens and residents.
The Council reviewed the urgent measures previously taken and approved specific mechanisms that were immediately put into effect, to ensure the prompt implementation of these high directives and contribute to addressing the impact of the incident.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment