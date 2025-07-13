CRA Opens Public Consultation On Updated Retail Tariff Instruction 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) has opened a public consultation to seek feedback on the updated Retail Tariff Instruction (RTI) 2025. This consultation is part of CRA's ongoing efforts to develop regulatory frameworks and adapt to changes in the telecommunications sector.

The updated version builds on the original Decision of the President of the CRA No. (3) of 2018, issuing the Retail Tariff Instruction which laid the foundation for Qatar's retail tariff regulatory framework and has been in force since January 1, 2019.

The RTI applies to all licensed service providers who offer telecom services to the public in Qatar. It sets out rules, procedures, and requirements for retail offers for telecommunications services.

The 2025 revision introduces several important updates, drawing on the experience accumulated by the CRA in the process of retail tariff regulation since the RTI came into force, and aligning with international best practice.

These include enhanced tariff classification, stricter provisions on service periods and exit penalties, clearer guidance for promotional and bespoke tariffs, and expanded reporting requirements for loyalty programs. And expanding the flexibility in providing a variety of services, enhancing consumer value while ensuring regulatory compliance.

By allowing the CRA to review each service provider's retail offers before they are introduced into the market, and instructing service providers on the extent and type of information that must be published for each offer, the RTI ensures consumers are equipped with the information they need to make informed purchasing decisions. In 2024 alone, CRA reviewed over 350 tariff submissions, covering pricing, service durations, promotional terms, and exit conditions.

Since 2008, service providers have also been required to publish approved tariffs on their websites, ensuring public transparency and access to accurate pricing information.

The public consultation on this revised RTI aims to ensure that consumers continue to benefit from high-quality telecom services in line with global standards. It forms part of the CRA's ongoing strategy to promote connectivity, collaboration, and digital transformation within Qatar's ICT sector, ensuring the public has an opportunity to comment on the rules and processes that govern the offering of telecommunications services in Qatar. In line with Qatar National Vision 2030, the consultation supports the national objective of building a competitive, transparent, and consumer-focused telecom market.

The Retail Tariff Instruction 2025 draft and related documents are available on the CRA website.