Mild Winds And Warm Waters Expected At Absheron Beaches On July 14


2025-07-13 07:05:39
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The National Hydrometeorology Service has released the weather forecast for the Absheron beaches on July 14, Azernews reports.

Residents and visitors can expect a calm day with light northwesterly winds in the morning, gradually shifting to gentle southeasterly breezes by afternoon.

Sea temperatures will remain inviting for swimmers and beachgoers. Along the northern coast-including popular spots such as Sumqayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, and Zagulba-the water temperature is forecasted to be between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the southern beaches, including Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, and Shikh, will enjoy slightly warmer waters ranging from 25 to 26 degrees Celsius.

With these pleasant conditions, the Absheron coastline is set to offer a refreshing retreat amid the summer heat.

