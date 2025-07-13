Mild Winds And Warm Waters Expected At Absheron Beaches On July 14
Residents and visitors can expect a calm day with light northwesterly winds in the morning, gradually shifting to gentle southeasterly breezes by afternoon.
Sea temperatures will remain inviting for swimmers and beachgoers. Along the northern coast-including popular spots such as Sumqayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, and Zagulba-the water temperature is forecasted to be between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the southern beaches, including Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, and Shikh, will enjoy slightly warmer waters ranging from 25 to 26 degrees Celsius.
With these pleasant conditions, the Absheron coastline is set to offer a refreshing retreat amid the summer heat.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment