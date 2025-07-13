Who Is Dushyant Dave? Senior Advocate And Ex-Supreme Court Bar Association President Quits Legal Profession After 48 Yrs

MENAFN - Live Mint) Senior advocate and former Supreme Court Bar Association president Dushyant Dave has announced his retirement from legal practice, after 48 years. He announced his decision via a WhatsApp message.

"After having spent 48 glorious years at the Bar and having just celebrated my 70th wonderful birthday, I have decided to quit the profession of law," Dave shared in the message.

Why did Dushyant Dave quit legal practice?

According to the Bar and Bench, Dave said there is no specific reason for his decision except that he wants to make way for younger people.

He also said that he will not be making any exception even if there are important matters.

Dushyant Dave's legal career

Dave was born on October 27, 1954. In 1978, he began his legal practice in Gujarat, and later moved to Delhi in the mid-80s to become a top lawyer in the Supreme Court. He was designated a senior advocate by the Supreme Court in 1998.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)