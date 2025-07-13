403
Russia, India build something of their own
(MENAFN) As Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to visit India later this year for the 23rd bilateral summit between the two nations, experts from both sides are actively developing new proposals to strengthen their partnership. Mutual trust continues to be the foundation of Russia-India relations, a factor that has gained greater relevance amid ongoing global upheavals and a shifting world order.
Today, the Moscow-New Delhi relationship extends beyond mere bilateral cooperation, offering a stabilizing force within international politics and the global economy. A group of Russian and Indian scholars recently collaborated on a new book examining this partnership. Titled “India and Russia: Enduring Trust in a Transformational Era,” the book was published earlier this year by India’s Har-Anand Publications. Edited by Dr. Lydia Kulik, head of India Studies at the Moscow School of Management SKOLKOVO and a senior fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies, the book was also supported by Dipanjan Roy Chaudhury, diplomatic editor at The Economic Times.
“This collection presents diverse viewpoints from both Russia and India, offering a fresh perspective on a relationship that is vital not only to our two civilizations but also to a world in flux,” Kulik told RT. She explained that the book reviews the evolution of ties from the Soviet era through the transformative year of 2024, a period when bilateral relations reached new heights.
The book explores a broad range of topics within the partnership, covering both traditional areas of cooperation and new opportunities. Contributions come from respected academics and experienced practitioners, ensuring the recommendations are grounded in research and applicable in practice. Notably, the authors highlight shortcomings, such as the lack of structured collaboration in science and technology.
Pankaj Saran, former Indian ambassador to Russia and convener of NatStrat, provides a detailed analysis of the partnership’s strengths and weaknesses. He concludes that despite geopolitical headwinds, including Russia’s standoff with the West and closer ties to China, India-Russia relations are built to endure.
