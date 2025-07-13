403
Indian city takes legal action against Swiss-located firm for oil spill
(MENAFN) The Indian state of Kerala has filed a $1.1 billion lawsuit against the Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) following a major oil spill caused by one of its vessels sinking in the Arabian Sea, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
The Kerala High Court has ordered the arrest and detention of another MSC vessel currently docked at Vizhinjam Port until the company provides a security guarantee for the claimed amount.
The incident occurred in May when the MSC ELSA 3, a Liberian-flagged ship transporting diesel, furnace oil, and hazardous cargo, capsized off the Kerala coast due to a cargo imbalance. The vessel was carrying 84.44 metric tons of diesel, 367.1 metric tons of furnace oil, and 640 containers — including 13 with hazardous materials and 12 with calcium carbide.
According to Kerala’s court filing, the spill has caused severe damage to the state’s marine environment, resulting in significant pollution, oil slicks, and debris that have harmed fisheries, public health, and the coastal ecosystem.
Greenpeace South Asia reported that satellite images from early June showed the oil slick stretched up to 5.7 miles (9.2 km) at its peak and remained visible at 1.4 miles (2.2 km) over a week later.
In response to the disaster, Kerala’s government advised fishermen to avoid the sea and provided aid to over 105,000 families dependent on fishing. Authorities confirmed that fuel from the ship itself also contributed to the spill.
