Man Headed To Karachi Ends Up In Saudi Arabia In Major Pakistan Airline Blunder, Crew Blames Passenger

In a bizarre incident, a Pakistani airline mistakenly flew a passenger to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, instead of his intended destination, Karachi. The affected passenger, Shahzain, has accused the airline of negligence and carelessness, leading to his distress and additional travel expenses.

According to Shahzain, he had boarded the flight from Pakistan's Lahore to Karachi, its largest city. However, due to the airline's mistake, he ended up on a flight to Jeddah. Shahzain claimed that he had shown his ticket to the air hostess, but she failed to inform him that he was on the wrong flight.

Realization mid-flight

The incident occurred at Lahore airport's domestic terminal gate, where two planes were parked. Shahzain stated that he was unaware of the mistake until two hours into the flight, when he questioned the crew about the delay in reaching Karachi. This led to panic among the crew, who according to Shahzain, blamed him for the mistake.

Shahzain has sent a legal notice to the airline, demanding compensation for the inconvenience and trouble he faced. He also sought reimbursement for the additional travel expenses incurred due to the airline's negligence. Notably, Shahzain did not have a passport or visa for international travel, which added to his distress.

Authorities respond

The Pakistan Airport Authority has taken notice of the incident, with the Lahore Airport Management holding the airline responsible. The manager stated that the passenger's arrival in Jeddah instead of Karachi was a result of the carrier's 'negligence and carelessness'. A request for action has been submitted to the authorities, and an investigation is underway.