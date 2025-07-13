Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Troops Attacked Village In Chernihiv Region With FPV Drone, One Person Wounded

2025-07-13 06:04:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, according to Ukrinform.

"A tractor was damaged. The tractor driver was seriously injured and hospitalized. The 47-year-old man is currently under medical supervision at a medical facility in Semenivka. Due to the patient's serious condition, there are plans to transport him to the Chernihiv Regional Hospital," the report said.

Read also: Sumy Region hit by UAV attack, strikes on civilian infrastructure reporte

Over the past day, 41 shellings were recorded in the Chernihiv region - 60 explosions in 16 settlements. The enemy is using mortars, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, and FPV drones.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops wounded a woman with a drone in the Chernihiv region.

Photo: Ministry of Health

