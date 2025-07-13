Russian Troops Attacked Village In Chernihiv Region With FPV Drone, One Person Wounded
"A tractor was damaged. The tractor driver was seriously injured and hospitalized. The 47-year-old man is currently under medical supervision at a medical facility in Semenivka. Due to the patient's serious condition, there are plans to transport him to the Chernihiv Regional Hospital," the report said.Read also: Sumy Region hit by UAV attack, strikes on civilian infrastructure reporte
Over the past day, 41 shellings were recorded in the Chernihiv region - 60 explosions in 16 settlements. The enemy is using mortars, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, and FPV drones.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops wounded a woman with a drone in the Chernihiv region.
Photo: Ministry of Health
