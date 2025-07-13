403
EU Denounces U.S. Sanctions on UN Palestine Rapporteur Francesca Albanese
(MENAFN) The European Union voiced “deep regret” on Friday regarding the United States’ recent sanctions imposed on Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur focused on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories.
During a midday briefing at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, spokesperson Anouar El Anouni reiterated the EU’s unwavering support for the United Nations human rights framework.
"EU firmly supports the UN human rights system, and we deeply regret the decision to impose sanctions on Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories," El Anouni stated.
He underscored the bloc’s commitment to ongoing independent inquiries into alleged human rights abuses and breaches of international humanitarian law, including incidents that could be classified as international crimes.
Belgium also voiced its stance, affirming its dedication to safeguarding the autonomy of UN special procedures.
"Regardless of whether we agree with a UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur’s views, Belgium will always defend the independence of the UN Special Procedures and oppose any attempt to intimidate UN mandate holders," said Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot on X.
"We deeply regret the decision to put sanctions on UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese," he added.
The US sanctions came in response to a recent report by Albanese, which accused multiple corporations—such as Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Palantir—of enabling Israeli occupation on Palestinian land by supplying military equipment, surveillance technology, and infrastructure that sustain the occupation.
The US has faced longstanding criticism for backing Israel’s continued occupation and the resulting humanitarian crisis in Palestine, where over 57,000 people—predominantly women and children—have died since October 2023.
