Nine Pilgrims Injured As Three Amarnath Yatra Buses Collide In J&K's Kulgam

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, July 13 (IANS) Nine Amarnath Yatra pilgrims sustained injuries after three buses collided with each other on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Sunday near Khudwani crossing in J&K's Kulgam district.

Officials said the accident occurred when the driver of one of the buses lost control of the wheel and rammed into two other vehicles.

Soon after the mishap, 14 Yatris were initially evacuated by Kulgam Police and shifted to the primary health centre (PHC) in Wanpoh area of Kulgam for first aid.

“The medical staff at the PHC provided treatment to only nine pilgrims, as the remaining five did not require medical attention. For enhanced security and further observation, the injured pilgrims were shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag. All are reported to be in stable condition," the officials said.

The injured have been identified as: Darjan, son of Inkolal, resident of Madhya Pradesh; Ishor Lal, son of Mongi Lal of MP; Mohal Lal, son of Choni Lal of MP; Piswan Choudhary, son of Ram Chand Choudhary of MP; Bagas Ratan, son of Shiv Ram of MP; Mishra, son of Narbi Ram of Riti Pora, MP,; Sham Lal, son of Nanci Lal of Mansoor, MP; Ishwar Lal Bali, son of Mohan Lal of MP and Jagarnath, son of Modi Lal of MP.

“All the injured are residents of Madhya Pradesh and were part of the ongoing Shri Amarnath Yatra (SANJY-2025). Police took cognisance of the incident,” officials said.

Since the Yatra started on July 3, so far, including Sunday, over two lakh Yatris have performed the Yatra.

The Yatra will end on August 9, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals.

Authorities have made extensive multi-tier security arrangements for this year's Amarnath Yatra, as this takes place after the cowardly attack of April 22 in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians after segregating them on the basis of faith in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam. An additional 180 companies of CAPFs have been brought in to augment the existing strength of the Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB and the local police.

The Army has rolled out 'Operation SHIVA 2025', deploying more than 8,500 troops alongside advanced surveillance and combat technology.

All the transit camps en route to the two base camps and the entire route from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu to the cave shrine are secured by the security forces.

Yatris approach the holy cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas either from the traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal route.

Those using the Pahalgam route pass through Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni to reach the cave shrine, covering a distance of 46 km on foot. This trek takes a pilgrim four days to reach the cave shrine. And, those using the shorter Baltal route have to trek 14 km to reach the cave shrine and return to the base camp the same day after performing the Yatra.

No helicopter services are available to Yatris this year due to security reasons.