Fake Account Poses As Alvin Soprano On Bluesky - Instagram Hacked The Same Day

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 12, 2025 12:49 pm - Filmmaker Alvin Soprano was recently impersonated on BlueSky by a fake account using her former handle. The same day, her verified Instagram was hacked. Her team is working to recover the account and warns fans of ongoing impersonation attempts.

A verified impersonation attempt of filmmaker and machinima creator Alvin Soprano has sparked concern among fans and collaborators after a fake BlueSky account went viral - followed by an unexpected hack of her official Instagram on the same day.

The account, @alvinsoprano on BlueSky, appeared roughly two weeks ago and quickly gained momentum, amassing over 3,000 followers in less than five days. The username had previously belonged to Alvin Soprano herself earlier this year but was deleted in April. However, it remained linked on her official channels, allowing the impersonator to hijack the identity seamlessly.

For many fans, the account seemed legitimate - until a fan page @alvinsopranoworld noticed inconsistencies in tone, language, and behavior. After reaching out to Soprano's agent, Helen Gaard, the page posted a public correction confirming that Alvin is not currently on BlueSky. Shortly after, the impersonator account received a platform-issued impersonation badge and was taken down.

What raised further alarm was what followed: Alvin's official Instagram account was compromised on the same day the BlueSky impersonation was reported. According to @alvinsopranoworld, Alvin lost access after the hacker changed both the account email and password.

Helen Gaard confirmed the incident, stating that this was not the first time:“We've had multiple impersonation attempts since late 2024. This one was particularly concerning because of the level of coordination. The BlueSky account looked believable, and then her Instagram was hacked hours after it was reported.”

Currently, Alvin's team is working with Instagram to verify her identity and restore the account.

At this time, Alvin Soprano is not active on BlueSky or any other social platform apart from her Instagram, which is temporarily out of her control. She has no official presence on Twitter, Threads, or TikTok. Any new accounts claiming to represent her should be considered fraudulent unless confirmed via her official website.

Fans, collaborators, and press are urged to report suspicious accounts and follow verified sources only.

For official updates, contact her team through the form at alvinsoprano.