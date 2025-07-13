Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
At Night, Russian Army Shelled Korabelny District Of Kherson, Leaving Two People Wounded


2025-07-13 05:06:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Medical assistance was needed for two residents of Kherson who were injured at night due to Russian shelling of the Korabelny district. A 75-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were diagnosed with mine-blast and traumatic brain injuries and concussions,” the report said.

It is noted that the victims are in the hospital under the supervision of doctors.

As reported by Ukrinform, one person was killed and four were wounded in the Kherson region in 24 hours due to Russian attacks.

Photo: Kherson Regional Military Administration

