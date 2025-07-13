At Night, Russian Army Shelled Korabelny District Of Kherson, Leaving Two People Wounded
“Medical assistance was needed for two residents of Kherson who were injured at night due to Russian shelling of the Korabelny district. A 75-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were diagnosed with mine-blast and traumatic brain injuries and concussions,” the report said.Read also: The enemy is attacking frontline communities in Zaporizhzhia Region
It is noted that the victims are in the hospital under the supervision of doctors.
As reported by Ukrinform, one person was killed and four were wounded in the Kherson region in 24 hours due to Russian attacks.
Photo: Kherson Regional Military Administration
