Chief Al-Budaiwi: GCC States Believe In Peaceful, Diplomatic Crisis Solutions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 13 (KUNA) -- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi reiterated that the GCC supports peaceful and diplomatic solutions as effective means to confront regional and international crises, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
According to a statement issued by the GCC Secretariat General on Sunday, this position was expressed during Al-Budaiwi's meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on the sidelines of the Dubrovnik Forum 2025 in Croatia.
The meeting discussed various topics, including bilateral relations between the GCC and Ukraine, and ways to strengthen and develop them in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in November 2017 to promote mutual interests.
They also discussed recent regional and international developments and issues of common concern, notably the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Al-Budaiwi emphasized the GCC's stance on the conflict is grounded in international law, the UN Charter, and the principles of preserving the international order, including respect for state sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence, non-interference in internal affairs, and the rejection of the use or threat of force, the statement added. (end)
