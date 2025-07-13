Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Yemen's Houthis Reveal Fresh 50-Riyal Coin

2025-07-13 05:02:25
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Yemen’s Houthi movement revealed the release of a newly minted 50-riyal coin, set to enter circulation starting Sunday, according to a media outlet run by the Houthis. The report cited an official announcement from the central bank under Houthi control in Sanaa, the capital.

"Minting the new coin comes as part of our commitment to finding solutions to the problem of damaged banknotes and enhancing the quality of national currency," the bank stated.

The central bank, overseen by the Houthis, assured that the introduction of the new coinage will not impact currency exchange rates, which remain tightly regulated in Houthi-held regions.

This marks the second instance in under 18 months where the Houthi authorities have introduced new coins into circulation in northern Yemen. In March 2024, they issued a 100-riyal coin—an action rejected by Yemen’s internationally recognized government based in the southern port city of Aden.

The Houthis have also enforced a ban on banknotes printed by the internationally recognized government, barring them from being used in territories under their control.

Since the outbreak of Yemen's civil war in late 2014, the Houthi group has maintained control over large portions of the country’s north.

