Air Canada Expands Latin America Network

Dhaka: Air Canada announced it is further expanding its winter 2025-26 network by resuming non-stop service to Lima, Peru with twice weekly flights from both Montreal and Toronto.

The airline is also adding three new routes to Central America and Mexico including, Montreal-Belize, Toronto-Puerto Escondido, and Vancouver-Tepic, Riviera Nayarit, building on its recent Latin America expansion announcement.

Flights are now available for sale at aircanada, through Air Canada Contact Centres, and via travel agents.

Air Canada's newest Mexico routes are opening doors to some of the country's buzzworthy and under the radar vacation destinations.

Puerto Escondido, nestled along Oaxaca's stunning Pacific coast, is a laid-back surf haven renowned for its golden beaches and extraordinary waves.

With new direct flights from Toronto, this bohemian paradise will now be within easy reach for Canadian travellers seeking off-the-beaten-path charm.

On Mexico's western coast, Air Canada's new Vancouver-Tepic, Riviera Nayarit service opens a fresh gateway to the Riviera Nayarit?timed perfectly with the completion of a new highway linking Tepic to Puerto Vallarta in October 2025.

Oceanfront gems such as artistic San Pancho, surf-friendly Sayulita, and upscale Punta Mita will be within a convenient 30-minute to one-hour drive from Tepic's airport.

This new route offers travellers an alternative point of access to explore the vibrant landscapes, pristine beaches, and rich cultural tapestry that make Nayarit one of Mexico's most captivating regions.

This winter, Air Canada will offer over 80,000 weekly seats on more than 55 daily flights to 52 destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean, representing the greatest number of sun destinations the airline has served.

