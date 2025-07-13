403
BYD and Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Sign Landmark MoU with Safeline Group to Accelerate Logistics Fleet Electrification in the UAE
Dubai, UAE – 10 July 2025 – BYD, the world’s leading producer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), today announced a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Safeline Group, a prominent electrical and mechanical distribution leader in the UAE.
This strategic agreement facilitated by Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility, a subsidiary of Al-Futtaim and a leader in advancing sustainable mobility solutions,will see Safeline Group acquire 12 all-electric BYD vehicles, marking a pivotal step in their comprehensive plan to transition their entire fleet from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric vehicles. This collaboration also reinforces Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility’s corporate leadership in accelerating electrification across logistics and B2B fleets, while strongly aligning with the UAE’s ambitious sustainability goals.
This landmark partnership represents a significant moment for both BYD and Safeline Group in advancing the UAE’s sustainability and mobility ambitions. The initial deployment of 12 BYD electric vehicles lays the groundwork for Safeline’s larger three-year electrification plan, underscoring their clear commitment to a greener future for logistics and distribution in the region.
Safeline’s decision to choose BYD for its advanced EV technology and robust regional support underscores BYD’s position as a pioneering EV brand in the UAE. This move builds upon Safeline Group’s existing commitment to electric mobility, as they already utilize battery-powered forklifts in their warehouse operations. The company also plans to assess commercial electric vehicles in the near future, aiming for a comprehensive shift to green transport across its entire operations, solidifying its position as a pioneer of green mobility in the trade and distribution sector.
Dr. Aboobacker Kuttikol, Managing Director of Safeline Group, said: “This partnership with Al-Futtaim is more than just a fleet upgrade. It symbolizes our unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation. We have already integrated electric mobility into our warehouse operations through battery-powered forklifts, and this latest step demonstrates our ambition to extend that transformation across our entire fleet. As EV technology continues to evolve, we are also actively evaluating suitable electric options for our commercial vehicles to ensure a comprehensive shift to green transport.”
On the significance of the partnership, Mohammad Kassem, Retail Director, BYD Al-Futtaim, added: “This strategic alliance with Safeline Group exemplifies Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility’s dedication to fostering a robust electrified mobility ecosystem in the UAE. We are committed to empowering businesses with the advanced EV solutions they need to achieve their sustainability objectives, and this partnership between Safeline Group and BYD is a prime example of how we are accelerating the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable transportation landscape.”
Signed on July 2, the MoU aligns closely with the UAE’s national sustainability goals, including the Net Zero 2050 aspirations and the broader green mobility agenda. t marks a transformative step away from traditional ICE vehicles, advancing Safeline Group’s operations toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.
