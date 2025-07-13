IDF Chief Halts Service Extension For Select Combat Units

MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem, July 13 (IANS) The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday said the intended implementation of extended mandatory service for soldiers in selective ground units has been frozen.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has stated that no fighter in a few selective units would be required to serve more than what they have committed to.

Talking to X, the IDF said, "The Chief of Staff directed the suspension of implementing the commitment for additional permanent service for IDF fighters in selective (special) units and also directed the establishment of a review team on the matter; no fighter in the selective units will be required to serve beyond what they committed to upon joining the track."

The military stated that the intended extension of service was not a new policy since soldiers in selective units had agreed to it when they enlisted, though it had not been put into practice.

"This is a structured process that has been consistently implemented for several years," the IDF said.

"As stated, this is not a new decision to extend service but rather the activation of an existing and pre-known component," it added.

Zamir also emphasised that the fighters were the most important "asset" to the IDF and that everything possible will be done to provide these fighters with an "appropriate" and "suitable" framework and clarity regarding their service.

He also announced that a review team will be formed, which will be led by IDF's Ground Forces Commander Maj. Gen. Nadav Lotan.

This team is tasked with examining the operational and professional implications of the extended service period, particularly considering the ongoing strain on IDF manpower during the war against Hamas.

The manpower strain arises amid public outcry and political turmoil over draft exemptions for Haredi men in the military, according to The Times of Israel.

The Israrli army has stated that it requires around 12,000 new soldiers as of now. 75 per cent of the mentioned new soldiers will be combat troops.