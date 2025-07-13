Video: Man Jumps Into Plane Engine, Dies On Tarmac In Italy

In a tragic incident at Milan Bergamo International Airport in Italy earlier this week, a man bypassed security and got pulled into the engine of an aircraft.

On July 8, eyewitnesses saw the man drive the wrong way down a road to enter the airport, abandon his vehicle, and make his way to the arrivals area, according to media reports.

He then reportedly accessed the runway through an emergency exit before running toward the aircraft, which was preparing for departure.

According to police, the man ran onto the runway and voluntarily approached the aircraft engine. He was not a passenger or an airport employee, a spokesperson for the airport said to media. Watch the video, below:

Despite efforts by police and airport security to intercept him, they were unable to stop the man in time.

The flight was grounded following the incident. Volotea, the Spanish low-cost airline, issued a statement on X:“We regret to confirm flight V73511 from BGY to OVD was involved in an incident at Milan-Bergamo Airport at 10.35am. One individual not onboard and unaffiliated with the company was seriously injured. All 154 passengers and 6 crew members are safe. We are providing psychological support and are cooperating fully with Italian authorities.”