Luis Enrique Eyes More History For PSG After Reaching Club World Cup Final

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique savoured his team's performance in blowing away Real Madrid on Wednesday to reach the Club World Cup final and urged them to go on and cap a historic season by claiming yet another trophy.

Two goals from Fabian Ruiz either side of an Ousmane Dembele strike, as well as a late effort from substitute Goncalo Ramos, gave PSG an emphatic 4-0 semifinal victory at MetLife Stadium against a Madrid team who have just started working under new coach Xabi Alonso.

Recommended For You

"It is a beautiful victory and we are happy to be in the final," said Luis Enrique.

PSG came into the Club World Cup at the end of a campaign in which they won Ligue 1 and the French Cup before thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in the final to win the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history.

Victory against Chelsea in Sunday's final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey would mean PSG winning every competition in which they have taken part this season.

"That is the objective we have had since the beginning but it is always very difficult to achieve these things -- very few teams can do what we are trying to do," said the 55-year-old.

"We are one game away from making history for Paris and for a French club by winning every competition we have taken part in. That means a lot for us and for our fans."

PSG have been outstanding in 2025 and are such a well-oiled machine under Luis Enrique that they appear unstoppable, while Alonso only took over from Carlo Ancelotti as Real coach prior to the tournament in the United States.

"It is a new set-up for them. He has only just come in while we have been working together for two years, so this is normal," said Luis Enrique, appointed as PSG coach in July 2023, of his compatriot.

"He needs time to get a pre-season in to work with his team. He can't be judged. The two situations cannot be compared."

Meanwhile the Spaniard said Dembele had again shown he was a serious candidate to win the Ballon d'Or after the France forward played a starring role in PSG's victory.

Dembele was starting for the first time at the Club World Cup having come into the tournament with an injury suffered playing for France last month.

His goal to make it 2-0 was his 35th for PSG in 52 games in all competitions since last August.

"For me, when it comes to the Ballon d'Or, I must say that the players who can win it have to not just score goals and set up goals but help their team to win trophies.

"Ousmane Dembele does those things more than any other player."