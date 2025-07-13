403
Snoop Dogg creates music video regarding Telegram gifts
(MENAFN) Veteran American rapper Snoop Dogg has released a music video promoting Telegram’s new digital feature called celebrity gifts. The release was followed by the launch of around one million non-fungible tokens (NFTs) built on Telegram’s blockchain, which sold out within an hour and generated millions in sales, according to Telegram founder Pavel Durov.
Titled Gifts, the video premiered on Snoop Dogg’s official YouTube channel on Wednesday and serves as a promotion for the NFT drop. The track incorporates Telegram notification and call sounds, with lyrics referencing the messaging app and its creator. In the song, Snoop refers to himself as “real,” mentions blockchain and privacy, and encourages fans to upgrade their Telegram profiles.
The video begins with a fake news report featuring a fictional TGLA anchor questioning the buzz on Telegram. The reporter jokes, “Mr. Moneybag’s giving away $17 billion to his 106 kids,” alluding to Durov’s recent claim about having over a hundred children—a topic that has sparked playful exchanges between the rapper and the Telegram CEO.
The video also includes a spoof message from Durov saying, “You drop fire. I drop code. Together we break the internet.”
On Thursday, Durov announced on Telegram that the NFTs inspired by Snoop’s unique style sold out in just 30 minutes, bringing in $12 million.
This campaign highlights Snoop Dogg’s growing engagement on Telegram. He launched his channel on the platform in May and promoted it on X, with Durov supporting the effort by sharing the post. Since then, the channel has attracted nearly 210,000 subscribers.
Earlier this month, Snoop playfully addressed Durov on X, teasing him about having 106 kids. Durov responded with a witty comment and suggested they continue the chat privately on Telegram.
The collaboration illustrates Telegram’s ongoing push into the Web3 space, blending entertainment with blockchain-powered monetization, emphasizing decentralization and token-based economics.
