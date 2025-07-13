403
Monitoring China, No Early Troops Commitments - Australia
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Australia's Minister for Defense Industry Pat Conroy affirmed that Australia will not commit troops in advance to any conflict, stressing that national sovereignty takes priority in shaping defense policies.
Conroy's statement came in response to a report that the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) has pressed Australia to clarify what role it would play if the US and China went to war over Taiwan.
In an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), the minister said, "we don't discuss hypotheticals...The decision to commit Australian troops to a conflict will be made by the government of the day, not in advance but by the government of the day."
The Financial Times had earlier revealed that US under-secretary of defense for policy Elbridge Colby is urging Japan and Australia to clarify what role they would play if the US and China went to war over Taiwan.
Conroy confirmed that Australia is concerned about China's military expansion, particularly regarding the buildup of its nuclear and conventional arsenal. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region without dominance by any single party.
He also noted that Australia is closely monitoring Beijing's attempts to establish a military base in the Pacific Islands, stating, "China is seeking to secure a military base in the region and we are working very hard to be the primary security partner of choice for the region because we don't think that's a particularly optimal thing for Australia."
His comments coincided with the start of the largest joint military exercises between the United States and Australia in Sydney, involving around 30,000 troops from 19 countries, amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region.
Regional security issues are expected to feature prominently during Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to China, which began Saturday, in Shanghai and will last six days.
