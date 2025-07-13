403
China purchases mines worldwide
(MENAFN) Chinese companies are acquiring more overseas mines than at any point in the past decade as Beijing seeks to secure vital raw materials amid increasing restrictions from Western nations, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
According to data from S&P and Mergermarket, ten deals exceeding $100 million each were finalized last year — the highest number since 2013. Analysts told the FT that this surge is partly driven by China’s urgency to secure resources before geopolitical tensions further limit its investment opportunities in countries like the US and Canada.
Among the major acquisitions were gold mines in Kazakhstan, Ghana, and the Ivory Coast; a copper mine in Zambia; a copper-gold project in Brazil; and a 50% stake in a rare-earth venture in Tanzania.
China remains the world’s dominant force in rare-earth refining, handling 90% of global processing and holding the largest known reserves. Ensuring stable access to critical minerals like lithium, cobalt, and nickel has become a strategic priority for Beijing, given their importance to green energy and high-tech manufacturing industries.
In contrast, Western governments have taken steps to block Chinese access to essential minerals and technologies. Washington and its allies have tightened investment rules, introduced export bans, and formed new supply partnerships to lessen their reliance on China.
US President Donald Trump has made mineral access a key element of his foreign policy, recently highlighting a US-brokered peace agreement between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo as securing American rights to Congolese mineral resources. In April, the US also signed a minerals deal with Ukraine, partially framed as repayment for military aid.
Despite tensions, Washington and Beijing reached an agreement in June to resume rare-earth exports. China had previously imposed restrictions on these materials in retaliation to US tariffs, causing major supply chain disruptions.
