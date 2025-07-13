Shopping In Korea: From Traditional Markets To High-End Fashion

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Seoul: South Korea is a shopper's paradise, offering a diverse shopping experience that ranges from traditional markets to high-end fashion districts.

Seoul is a global shopping hub with areas like Myeongdong, famous for its trendy fashion boutiques, beauty stores, and street food.

For luxury shoppers, Gangnam offers high-end international brands and Korean designer stores, while Apgujeong and Cheongdam-dong are known for their upscale shopping malls.

In addition to modern shopping districts, traditional markets such as Namdaemun and Insadong provide unique local handicrafts, antiques, and traditional Korean goods.

These markets offer a rich cultural experience, allowing visitors to take home authentic souvenirs like hanbok (traditional clothing), pottery, and teas.

For tech enthusiasts, South Korea is a haven for cutting-edge gadgets and electronics.

Yongsan Electronics Market in Seoul is a must-visit for the latest tech innovations.

Furthermore, Korea's duty-free shopping is a major draw for international visitors, with discounts on luxury items, cosmetics, and electronics.

Whether looking for the latest fashion trends, unique local crafts, or the newest tech gadgets, South Korea offers an exceptional shopping experience for Qataris, making it the ultimate destination for retail therapy.