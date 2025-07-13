403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin Endorses Strategy to Safeguard Russian Language
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has sanctioned a revised language strategy focused on reinforcing the presence of the Russian language both within the nation and internationally.
This updated approach was deemed crucial as Russia continues to confront “attempts to restrict the use of the Russian language and ‘cancel’ Russian culture… as well as discrimination against Russian media,” according to the official text.
The policy identifies efforts by foreign countries to curb the use of Russian as a significant cultural threat.
It also criticizes the “unfounded” use of foreign vocabulary in public discourse, particularly when there are well-established Russian alternatives available.
This newly adopted framework is designed to preserve the Russian language alongside those of the country's numerous ethnic communities.
It seeks to reinforce national cohesion while encouraging the global spread and recognition of the Russian language.
Among the proposed actions are initiatives to boost interest in the Russian language abroad.
The doctrine also emphasizes the importance of cultivating connections with Russian-speaking expatriates and foreign nationals who embrace the language and uphold traditional Russian values.
This updated approach was deemed crucial as Russia continues to confront “attempts to restrict the use of the Russian language and ‘cancel’ Russian culture… as well as discrimination against Russian media,” according to the official text.
The policy identifies efforts by foreign countries to curb the use of Russian as a significant cultural threat.
It also criticizes the “unfounded” use of foreign vocabulary in public discourse, particularly when there are well-established Russian alternatives available.
This newly adopted framework is designed to preserve the Russian language alongside those of the country's numerous ethnic communities.
It seeks to reinforce national cohesion while encouraging the global spread and recognition of the Russian language.
Among the proposed actions are initiatives to boost interest in the Russian language abroad.
The doctrine also emphasizes the importance of cultivating connections with Russian-speaking expatriates and foreign nationals who embrace the language and uphold traditional Russian values.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment