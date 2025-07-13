Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Kremlin Endorses Strategy to Safeguard Russian Language

2025-07-13 02:46:38
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has sanctioned a revised language strategy focused on reinforcing the presence of the Russian language both within the nation and internationally.

This updated approach was deemed crucial as Russia continues to confront “attempts to restrict the use of the Russian language and ‘cancel’ Russian culture… as well as discrimination against Russian media,” according to the official text.

The policy identifies efforts by foreign countries to curb the use of Russian as a significant cultural threat.

It also criticizes the “unfounded” use of foreign vocabulary in public discourse, particularly when there are well-established Russian alternatives available.

This newly adopted framework is designed to preserve the Russian language alongside those of the country's numerous ethnic communities.

It seeks to reinforce national cohesion while encouraging the global spread and recognition of the Russian language.

Among the proposed actions are initiatives to boost interest in the Russian language abroad.

The doctrine also emphasizes the importance of cultivating connections with Russian-speaking expatriates and foreign nationals who embrace the language and uphold traditional Russian values.

