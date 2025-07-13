Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lavrov Commends North Korean Forces

Lavrov Commends North Korean Forces


2025-07-13 02:38:17
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed his gratitude to North Korean forces for their involvement in the recapture of Russia’s Kursk Region, which had been briefly overtaken by Ukrainian troops earlier this year.

In August of the previous year, Ukrainian forces seized parts of the border areas within the Kursk Region, but were progressively driven out.

By April, Russian forces had completely reclaimed the territory. According to the Defense Ministry in Moscow, Ukraine suffered over 76,000 losses during the unsuccessful offensive.

While meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui at the Wonsan Kalma resort on Saturday, Lavrov emphasized that “the heroic soldiers of the the Korean People’s Army together with the Russian servicemen brought closer the liberation of Kursk Region with the cost of their blood and even their lives.”

Later in the day, at a media briefing with Russian journalists, Lavrov elaborated on the matter, reiterating Moscow’s appreciation to Pyongyang for assisting in the expulsion of “the Ukrainian Neo-Nazis and foreign mercenaries” from the region.

Lavrov also disclosed that a commemorative structure honoring the North Korean soldiers who participated in the Kursk Region battles will be constructed in Russia.

He noted that this project is “fully backed by our North Korean friends.”

MENAFN13072025000045017167ID1109793364

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search