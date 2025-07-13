403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lavrov Commends North Korean Forces
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed his gratitude to North Korean forces for their involvement in the recapture of Russia’s Kursk Region, which had been briefly overtaken by Ukrainian troops earlier this year.
In August of the previous year, Ukrainian forces seized parts of the border areas within the Kursk Region, but were progressively driven out.
By April, Russian forces had completely reclaimed the territory. According to the Defense Ministry in Moscow, Ukraine suffered over 76,000 losses during the unsuccessful offensive.
While meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui at the Wonsan Kalma resort on Saturday, Lavrov emphasized that “the heroic soldiers of the the Korean People’s Army together with the Russian servicemen brought closer the liberation of Kursk Region with the cost of their blood and even their lives.”
Later in the day, at a media briefing with Russian journalists, Lavrov elaborated on the matter, reiterating Moscow’s appreciation to Pyongyang for assisting in the expulsion of “the Ukrainian Neo-Nazis and foreign mercenaries” from the region.
Lavrov also disclosed that a commemorative structure honoring the North Korean soldiers who participated in the Kursk Region battles will be constructed in Russia.
He noted that this project is “fully backed by our North Korean friends.”
In August of the previous year, Ukrainian forces seized parts of the border areas within the Kursk Region, but were progressively driven out.
By April, Russian forces had completely reclaimed the territory. According to the Defense Ministry in Moscow, Ukraine suffered over 76,000 losses during the unsuccessful offensive.
While meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui at the Wonsan Kalma resort on Saturday, Lavrov emphasized that “the heroic soldiers of the the Korean People’s Army together with the Russian servicemen brought closer the liberation of Kursk Region with the cost of their blood and even their lives.”
Later in the day, at a media briefing with Russian journalists, Lavrov elaborated on the matter, reiterating Moscow’s appreciation to Pyongyang for assisting in the expulsion of “the Ukrainian Neo-Nazis and foreign mercenaries” from the region.
Lavrov also disclosed that a commemorative structure honoring the North Korean soldiers who participated in the Kursk Region battles will be constructed in Russia.
He noted that this project is “fully backed by our North Korean friends.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment