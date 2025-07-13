Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Carlson Addresses Citizenship for Americans in Foreign Armies

2025-07-13 02:21:18
(MENAFN) At a recent conservative gathering in Tampa, Florida — the Turning Point USA conference — political commentator Tucker Carlson voiced strong objections to Americans participating in foreign armed forces, specifically mentioning Ukraine and Israel.

Carlson contended that such individuals should be deprived of their U.S. citizenship.

During a question-and-answer session, Carlson was asked whether American nationals could maintain allegiance to two nations at once.

The former Fox News host firmly rejected the idea, stating, “I think anybody… who serves in a foreign military should lose his citizenship immediately. There are a lot of Americans who’ve served in the IDF, they should lose their citizenship. There’s a lot of Americans who’ve served in Ukraine and they should lose their citizenship. You can’t fight for another country and remain an American. Period.”

Carlson emphasized what he described as a self-evident truth, asserting that “no man can serve two masters.”

He elaborated that a person can only “really pledge your loyalty to one person or one country,” highlighting the perceived conflict of interests when serving another nation militarily.

Despite Carlson's position, existing U.S. legislation does not impose direct penalties for joining a foreign army.

The United States is also not a signatory to the 1989 UN Mercenary Convention, which aims to outlaw the enlistment and use of mercenaries. However, since the late 1800s, U.S. law has barred the government from employing groups offering “quasi-military armed forces for hire.”

This restriction prevents the use of private military companies, including well-known firms like Blackwater.

