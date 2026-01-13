Nigeria Uses Tax Ids To Track Crypto Transactions Without Onchain Monitoring

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Nigeria Implements Identity-Based Crypto Oversight in Corporate Tax Reform

Nigeria has introduced a significant overhaul to its cryptocurrency regulatory approach, shifting from technology surveillance to an emphasis on tax and identity systems. Starting January 1, the country mandated that crypto service providers disclose user identities through linking transactions to Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) and, where applicable, National Identification Numbers (NINs), as part of a comprehensive tax reform embedded within the Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA) 2025. This strategy aims to enhance oversight without deploying costly blockchain analytics by integrating the crypto sector into the country's formal tax reporting framework.

Under the new regulations, virtual asset service providers (VASPs) are required to submit regular reports detailing the nature, volume, and value of transactions. These reports must include customer identification information-such as names, contact details, and tax IDs-including NINs for individual users. Authorities can also request additional data and require long-term retention of records, extending existing anti-money laundering (AML) reporting obligations to include cryptocurrency transactions.

The legislation addresses enforcement gaps identified since Nigeria introduced a crypto tax on profits in 2022, which faced compliance challenges due to the difficulty in linking trades with identifiable taxpayers. Mandating the use of TINs and NINs aims to facilitate the identification and tracking of taxable activities within the crypto ecosystem.

The adoption of this approach reflects a broader international shift toward identity-based crypto reporting, exemplified by Nigeria's alignment with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's (OECD) Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), which was also implemented on January 1. Nigeria is among a second wave of countries committed to adopting the global reporting standards by 2028, signaling its intent to be part of an emerging cross-border transparency network.

As nations refine their regulatory frameworks, Nigeria's strategy highlights a pragmatic move to harness existing tax and identity infrastructures for crypto oversight, potentially setting a precedent for other jurisdictions seeking effective yet cost-efficient compliance mechanisms in the evolving digital asset landscape.

