BMW Motorrad Middle East And AGMC Showcase Next-Generation Frontline Motorcycles At Intersec 2026.

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates 2026 – BMW Motorrad Middle East along with AGMC, the authorised importer of BMW Group vehicles for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, showcases BMW Motorrad's latest Authority and Protection motorcycles at Intersec 2026, the world's leading trade fair for security, safety and fire protection, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Intersec brings together global leaders, government entities and industry experts to explore the technologies shaping the future of public safety and emergency response. As part of this year's exhibition, there is a lineup of BMW Motorrad motorcycles specifically engineered to support frontline and authority operations across diverse and demanding environments in the emirate.

Purpose-built authority motorcycles on display:

On display at the BMW Motorrad and AGMC stand are the four BMW Motorrad Authority models, each designed to deliver reliability, performance and adaptability in real-world operational conditions:

BMW R 1300 RT-P:

The BMW R 1300 RT-P is a touring-focused authority motorcycle designed for high-performance patrol duties and everyday operational versatility. It combines excellent ergonomics and long-distance comfort with outstanding maneuverability in urban traffic. Powered by BMW's 1,300 cc ShiftCam boxer engine delivering 145 hp and 149 Nm of torque, the RT-P provides strong, efficient performance and high stability for demanding authority use.

BMW R 1300 GS-P:

The BMW R 1300 GS-P is a highly capable all-terrain authority motorcycle built for operation across mixed and challenging environments. Its air/liquid-cooled 1,300 cc boxer engine produces 145 hp and 149 Nm of torque, ensuring confident performance on and off road. Advanced rider assistance systems support stability, safety and control, making the GS-P a reliable platform for complex operational requirements.

BMW F 900 GS-P:

The BMW F 900 GS-P is a versatile enduro motorcycle designed for authority operations on asphalt and unpaved surfaces. Its parallel-twin engine delivers strong, controllable performance, while the lightweight design and 14.5-litre plastic fuel tank contribute to improved handling and operational efficiency. The F 900 GS-P offers a balanced combination of agility, rider comfort and safety-focused technology.

BMW F 800 GS-P:

The BMW F 800 GS-P is a proven midsize adventure motorcycle offering efficient performance and confident handling. With an output of 87 hp and a balanced chassis, it delivers dependable capability without excessive fuel consumption. Its manageable weight and rider-focused ergonomics support safe, controlled operation in demanding situations.

Steve Noon, Head of BMW Motorrad Middle East, said:“At BMW Motorrad we take pride in delivering purpose-built motorcycles that support law enforcement agencies in carrying out their duties with confidence and precision. Our ongoing commitment to innovation and rider-focused engineering has established BMW Motorrad as a trusted and leading choice for authority fleets in the region.”

Muhamet Latifi, General Manager for BMW Motorrad at AGMC, commented:“The participation of AGMC with BMW Motorrad Middle East at intersec 2026 reinforces our ongoing commitment to delivering specialised mobility solutions for authority and government partners. By combining advanced engineering, rider-focused technology and adaptable performance, BMW Motorrad's Authority motorcycles continue to set benchmarks in reliability and operational readiness.”

Intersec is currently underway at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with visitors invited to experience BMW Motorrad's Authority and Protection range firsthand throughout the exhibition.