Civilian deaths in Ukraine hit record high in 2025—UN
(MENAFN) The United Nations reports that civilian deaths in Ukraine reached record levels in 2025, as Russian forces intensify aerial attacks on cities, energy networks, and civilian infrastructure amid harsh winter conditions, according to reports.
UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo says at an emergency Security Council session, “The start of the New Year has brought no peace or even respite to Ukraine, but renewed fighting and devastation.” She highlights that “large-scale aerial assaults” by Russia continue to affect civilians and essential infrastructure, with the most severe impact on vulnerable groups such as the elderly and children.
DiCarlo notes that Russian attacks follow a troubling pattern, “attacks escalate when weather conditions worsen, and people’s need for heating becomes most acute.”
Citing data from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), she reports that since the start of the conflict in February 2022, at least 14,999 civilians have been killed, including 763 children, and 40,601 civilians injured, including 2,486 children. She adds, “The actual figures are likely higher. OHCHR’s Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has just reported that 2025 was the deadliest year for civilians since 2022.”
The UN official also warns of the “extremely precarious” situation at Ukraine’s nuclear facilities and urges both sides “to engage constructively with the IAEA and to immediately cease any military activities near the plant in order to reduce the risk of a catastrophic accident.”
DiCarlo stresses the broad human and global toll of the nearly four-year conflict, saying, “The war should never have started. It must stop.”
