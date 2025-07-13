403
The single-use bioreactors market was USD 4.17 Billion in 2024 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period
(MENAFN- Navistrat Analytics) 10th July 2025 – Growing usage of bioreactors for medium preparation, cell culture, process development, optimization, and microbial processes is driving market revenue growth.
Traditional bioreactors rely significantly on Cleaning-in-Place (CIP) and Sterilization-in-Place (SIP) operations, which may be both time-consuming and energy-intensive. As a result, end-use industries are increasingly using single-use bioreactors to save sterilizing time and costs, as well as maintenance charges.
Increased use of single-use bioreactors in research & development is projected to accelerate market revenue growth during the forecast period. Large molecule biopharmaceutical producers are using single-use technologies in research and development. Alternative downstream processing techniques, such as Protein A alternatives and membrane filtering technologies, are growing significantly.
Advancement of integrated sensor technologies, particularly for important parameters like as pH, dissolved oxygen (DO), and biomass, is developing as a significant trend in the single-use bioreactors market. This sensor provides high-precision pH measurement using a streamlined one-point calibration approach, easing pre-use and post-use validation. Its incorporation into disposable bio-containers encourages further application of real-time process control in SUB settings.
However, single-use bioreactors have several challenges, including higher-quality, lower-cost disposable bags and containers, reusable sensors and probes, and full-scale-up of the bioprocess. Single-use bioreactors have limited oxygen transfer capabilities due to their fragile nature. These devices can only handle up to 1000 L of capacity; as a result, the scaling is limited in this technology.
Segment market overview and growth Insights:
Single-use media bags segment expected to register a significant growth rate by 2032. Single-use media bags enhance manufacturing productivity by offering strength, durability, and temperature resistance. Single-use media bags are essential for the safe handling of biopharmaceutical liquids in various process environments. The single-use media bags are available in three sizes. They maintain process integrity and are certified free of animal-derived components. Custom design services are available for bespoke solutions. These bags are designed to be easily integrated into single-use process applications.
The Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) segment contributed a significant revenue share in 2024. The biopharmaceutical industry has grown significantly, leading to the emergence of the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), with monoclonal antibody production platforms. The contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) is receiving significant funding to increase manufacturing capacity for clinical and commercial supply. For instance, on 15th January 2025, CMO company Aragen secured USD 100M in Investment to accelerate CDMO expansion globally.
Regional market overview and growth insights:
Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue growth, reaching 19.3% by 2032. Surge in demand for bio-pharmaceutical manufacturing is accelerating revenue growth in this region. Major Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), bio-pharmaceutical manufacturing companies, are increasing their footprint by investing in countries in the Asia Pacific in order to meet the growing demand for drug development and production. For instance, on 8th April 2025, Japan-based Kyowa Kirin is investing USD 118 million in a new 510,000 square-foot facility designed for drug substance manufacturing.
Europe contributed a significant revenue share in 2024. Increasing adoption of single-use bioreactors in CDMO is supporting revenue growth in this region. Major key players are expanding their production capacity to support the demand for drug production. On 11th June 2024, AGC Biologics completed a new manufacturing facility in Copenhagen, Denmark. The manufacturing facility expansion includes eight 2000-liter single-use bioreactors, supported by two seed trains and two standalone downstream processing suites.
Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors:
The single-use bioreactors market is characterized by numerous players, with major players competing across segments and regions. The list of major players included in the single-use bioreactors market report is:
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• Cytiva
• Merck KGaA
• WuXi Biologics
• Sartorius AG
• Eppendorf SE
• Distek, Inc.
• PBS Biotech, Inc.
• Getinge AB
• ABEC
• Meissner Corporation
• Cellexus
• Infors AG
• Adolf Kühner AG
• Solida Biotech GmBH
Major strategic developments by leading competitors
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: On 14th April 2025, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched the 5L DynaDrive Single-Use Bioreactor (S.U.B.) for large biopharmaceutical companies, CDMOs, and emerging biotech companies. The 5L DynaDrive is compact, and the benchtop design allows seamless integration with the HyPerforma G3Lab Controller, offering a cost-effective solution for proof-of-concept studies with strong scalability potential.
Navistrat Analytics has segmented the single use bioreactors market on the basis of Component, Volume, Cell Type, application, end-use, and region:
Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• Single-Use Bioreactor Systems
• Single-use media bags
• Single-use filtration assemblies
• Others
Volume Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• ≤25 L
• 26–250 L
• 251–750 L
• >750 L
Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• Mammalian Cells
• Bacterial Cells
• Yeast Cells
• Plant Cells
• Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• Monoclonal Antibodies
• Recombinant Proteins
• Vaccines
• Cell Therapy Products
• Gene Therapy Vectors
• Biosimilars
• Enzymes
• Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
• Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)
• Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)
• Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
• Academic & Research Institutes
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
CommentsNo comment