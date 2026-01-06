Wyoming Supreme Court Throws Out Abortion Bans, Keeping Procedure Legal
"This ruling may settle, for now, a legal question, but it does not settle the moral one, nor does it reflect where many Wyoming citizens stand, including myself," he said. "This is a dilemma of enormous moral and social consequence."
He called on the state's legislature to pass a new amendment to the Wyoming Constitution to allow for abortion bans.
Since the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, 13 states have abortion bans in effect, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights, a nonprofit advocacy group, and another 18 states, including Wyoming, have sharply limited abortions.
Chelsea's Fund, a nonprofit group that works to provide abortion access in Wyoming and was one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, welcomed the ruling, saying in a statement it ensured "neighbors, community members and families keep the freedom to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions." (Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)
