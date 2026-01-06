China's 50% Domestic Chips Tools Drive Lifts Stocks, Faces Limits

MENAFN - Asia Times) Shares of China's chip-making equipment providers have surged in recent days after media reports said Beijing has instructed semiconductor manufacturers to raise the use of locally made equipment to 50%.

Since a Reuters report on December 31 outlined Beijing's push to lift the use of domestic chip-making equipment, shares of Shanghai-based SVG Tech Group have jumped 22.9% to close at 39.7 yuan (US$5.6) on Tuesday.

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics has risen 12.5% to 82.88 yuan over the same period, while Suzhou Secote Precision Electronics has climbed 5.3% to 45.62 yuan. Naura Technology, one of China's leading chip equipment makers, has gained 5.9% to 485.97 yuan.

Citing unnamed sources, Reuters said in that year-end report that chipmakers seeking approval to build or expand fabrication plants had been instructed to ensure that at least half of the newly installed equipment would be sourced domestically. The requirement, which is not publicly documented, is enforced through procurement tenders and reflects Beijing's broader push to strengthen self‐sufficiency across the semiconductor supply chain.

The directive represents one of Beijing's clearest moves yet to reduce dependence on foreign semiconductor technology, a strategy that gained urgency after Washington tightened export controls in 2023. Unlike earlier measures that focused on restricted tools, the 50% threshold also channels spending toward Chinese suppliers even when equipment from the US, Japan, South Korea and Europe can still be purchased.

Projects that fail to meet the benchmark are often rejected, although regulators retain discretion when supply constraints apply, the sources said. The rules are eased for advanced production lines and high‐end tools that lack domestic substitutes. Still, officials prefer for the local share to rise above the minimum, in line with a long‐term goal of entirely domestically equipped plants.

Chinese commentators are divided over whether Beijing can realistically achieve its goal. Some analysts are optimistic, arguing that the pace of substitution has already accelerated sharply, driven by policy support and rising demand from domestic fabs.