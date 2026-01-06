403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Record Win Streak Continues For N.A. Stocks
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Equities in Canada's largest centre rose to a fresh peak on Tuesday, supported by commodities-linked shares, while investors awaited key economic data due later this week.
The TSX gained 187.07 points to conclude Tuesday at 32,407.02.
The Canadian dollar sank 0.18 cents to 72.43 cents U.S.
Materials stocks were strongest, led by First Majestic Silver, barrelling ahead $2.34, or 10%, to $25.81, while Endeavour Silver jumped $1.13, or 8.4%, to $14.61.
In gold stocks, Wesdome Gold climbed $1.24, or 5.6%, to $23.57, while New Gold gathered 69 cents, or 5.5%, to $13.14.
In techs, Celestica bounced $17.21, or 4.3%, to $421.20, while Coveo Solutions captured 25 cents, or 3.9%, to $6.60.
Energy let the side down, though, as Enerflex giving back 88 cents, or 4.1%, to $20.56, while Kelt Exploration doffed 19 cents, or 2.5%, to $7.31.
Consumer staples also had a rough day, with Canada Packers losing 33 cents, or 1.9%, to $16.71, while Maple Leaf Foods sank 46 cents, or 1.9%, to $24.35.
Financials took some blows, too, as Scotiabank gave up $1.98, or 2%, to $99.74, while EQB dipped $1.83, or 1.8%, to $102.39.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange advanced 13.25 points, or 1.3%, to 1,033.96.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups came back into the positive realm by the closing bell, with gold flying 4% higher, followed by materials, 3% better, and information technology, improving 2%.
The five laggards were weighed most by energy, tumbling 0.8%, consumer staples, drifting 0.7% lower, and financials, off 0.6%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average reached new heights on Tuesday as investors moved past the recent U.S. attack on Venezuela.
The 30-stock index soared 485.02 points, or 1%, to 49,462.20, improving on Monday's all-time high.
The much-broader index spiked 42.77 points to 6,944.82.
The NASDAQ grabbed 151.35 points to 23,547.17.
“Magnificent Seven” member Amazon lifted the three major averages, rising more than 3%. Other stocks related to artificial intelligence also supported the broader market, including Micron Technology and Palantir Technologies. Micron advanced more than 10%, while Palantir climbed more than 3%.
The 30-stock benchmark closed at a record on Monday and notched an intraday high in the session as well after the U.S. captured and ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro over the weekend, while President Donald Trump Trump encouraged big investments from U.S. oil companies.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, pointing yields up to 4.17% from Monday's 4.15%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices slid $1.34 to $56.98 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices jumped $48.60 to $4,499.10.
Equities in Canada's largest centre rose to a fresh peak on Tuesday, supported by commodities-linked shares, while investors awaited key economic data due later this week.
The TSX gained 187.07 points to conclude Tuesday at 32,407.02.
The Canadian dollar sank 0.18 cents to 72.43 cents U.S.
Materials stocks were strongest, led by First Majestic Silver, barrelling ahead $2.34, or 10%, to $25.81, while Endeavour Silver jumped $1.13, or 8.4%, to $14.61.
In gold stocks, Wesdome Gold climbed $1.24, or 5.6%, to $23.57, while New Gold gathered 69 cents, or 5.5%, to $13.14.
In techs, Celestica bounced $17.21, or 4.3%, to $421.20, while Coveo Solutions captured 25 cents, or 3.9%, to $6.60.
Energy let the side down, though, as Enerflex giving back 88 cents, or 4.1%, to $20.56, while Kelt Exploration doffed 19 cents, or 2.5%, to $7.31.
Consumer staples also had a rough day, with Canada Packers losing 33 cents, or 1.9%, to $16.71, while Maple Leaf Foods sank 46 cents, or 1.9%, to $24.35.
Financials took some blows, too, as Scotiabank gave up $1.98, or 2%, to $99.74, while EQB dipped $1.83, or 1.8%, to $102.39.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange advanced 13.25 points, or 1.3%, to 1,033.96.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups came back into the positive realm by the closing bell, with gold flying 4% higher, followed by materials, 3% better, and information technology, improving 2%.
The five laggards were weighed most by energy, tumbling 0.8%, consumer staples, drifting 0.7% lower, and financials, off 0.6%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average reached new heights on Tuesday as investors moved past the recent U.S. attack on Venezuela.
The 30-stock index soared 485.02 points, or 1%, to 49,462.20, improving on Monday's all-time high.
The much-broader index spiked 42.77 points to 6,944.82.
The NASDAQ grabbed 151.35 points to 23,547.17.
“Magnificent Seven” member Amazon lifted the three major averages, rising more than 3%. Other stocks related to artificial intelligence also supported the broader market, including Micron Technology and Palantir Technologies. Micron advanced more than 10%, while Palantir climbed more than 3%.
The 30-stock benchmark closed at a record on Monday and notched an intraday high in the session as well after the U.S. captured and ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro over the weekend, while President Donald Trump Trump encouraged big investments from U.S. oil companies.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, pointing yields up to 4.17% from Monday's 4.15%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices slid $1.34 to $56.98 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices jumped $48.60 to $4,499.10.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment