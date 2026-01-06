Taliban Assassination In Iran Shows A New Geography Of Repression

MENAFN - Asia Times) On December 24 in Tehran, an unknown assailant killed General Ikramuddin Saree, a former senior police commander of Afghanistan's republican government and a prominent figure in the National Resistance Front (Jabha-ye Moqawemat-e Milli).

Saree, who had sought refuge in Iran following the Taliban's return to power, was killed alongside fellow former officer Commander Almas Kohistani, sending shockwaves through Afghan opposition circles in exile.

The killing was more than an isolated act of violence; it sends a clear message to Afghan dissidents that exile no longer guarantees safety. Saree, a seasoned military commander and outspoken critic of the Taliban, had publicly warned only days earlier that his name was on a Taliban assassination list. His death underscores a disturbing shift toward cross-border targeting of dissenters, raising urgent questions about transnational oppression measures, regional security and the protection of political refugees.

Available evidence and credible indicators suggest that the assassination was a coordinated, intelligence-led operation rather than an isolated criminal act. Sources point to the Taliban's intelligence units, particularly the Directorates 376 and 091, operating through the cross-border networks and raising serious concerns about host-state oversight. The operational profile-extended surveillance, precise execution and extraction indicates meticulous planning and external logistical support.

Multiple reports indicate that the assassination occurred roughly six weeks after four Taliban crossed into Iran from Afghanistan. The group conducted reconnaissance, finalized operational plans, executed the attack and returned to Afghanistan immediately afterward. This sequence highlights the Taliban's intelligence apparatus's growing transnational capabilities and its ability to operate with relative freedom beyond Afghanistan's borders.