Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan Issues Brown Bear Warning After Fatal Attack on Deliveryman

2025-07-13 02:09:40
(MENAFN) Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost prefecture, has released a rare brown bear alert after a fatal mauling of a newspaper deliveryman, marking the first such warning in the area, according to media on Sunday.

The advisory specifically targets Fukushima in southwestern Hokkaido and will stay active through August 11.

Early Saturday, the 52-year-old victim was discovered lifeless in dense brush, suffering injuries consistent with a bear attack. Authorities reported the man was assaulted close to a residence before being dragged into the bushes, with severe claw and bite wounds evident on his body.

Despite a bystander's efforts to drive the bear away, the animal remained nearby. Police forces, joined by hunters, are currently tracking the bear and intend to eliminate it.

This incident is the first fatal bear attack in Hokkaido this year.

Officials are strongly advising locals and tourists to exercise caution, especially during night hours, and to refrain from leaving food scraps outdoors to reduce the risk of encounters.

