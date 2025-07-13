403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan Issues Brown Bear Warning After Fatal Attack on Deliveryman
(MENAFN) Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost prefecture, has released a rare brown bear alert after a fatal mauling of a newspaper deliveryman, marking the first such warning in the area, according to media on Sunday.
The advisory specifically targets Fukushima in southwestern Hokkaido and will stay active through August 11.
Early Saturday, the 52-year-old victim was discovered lifeless in dense brush, suffering injuries consistent with a bear attack. Authorities reported the man was assaulted close to a residence before being dragged into the bushes, with severe claw and bite wounds evident on his body.
Despite a bystander's efforts to drive the bear away, the animal remained nearby. Police forces, joined by hunters, are currently tracking the bear and intend to eliminate it.
This incident is the first fatal bear attack in Hokkaido this year.
Officials are strongly advising locals and tourists to exercise caution, especially during night hours, and to refrain from leaving food scraps outdoors to reduce the risk of encounters.
The advisory specifically targets Fukushima in southwestern Hokkaido and will stay active through August 11.
Early Saturday, the 52-year-old victim was discovered lifeless in dense brush, suffering injuries consistent with a bear attack. Authorities reported the man was assaulted close to a residence before being dragged into the bushes, with severe claw and bite wounds evident on his body.
Despite a bystander's efforts to drive the bear away, the animal remained nearby. Police forces, joined by hunters, are currently tracking the bear and intend to eliminate it.
This incident is the first fatal bear attack in Hokkaido this year.
Officials are strongly advising locals and tourists to exercise caution, especially during night hours, and to refrain from leaving food scraps outdoors to reduce the risk of encounters.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment