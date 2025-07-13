President Murmu Nominates Four Members To RS PM Modi Extends Best Wishes

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu has nominated four eminent personalities to the Rajya Sabha (RS), India's Upper House of Parliament, on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers.

The nominated members are Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, C. Sadanandan Master, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and Meenakshi Jain. The notification, dated July 12, 2025, was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The nominations were made under sub-section (a) of clause (1) of Article 80 of the Indian Constitution, which empowers the President to nominate individuals who have made significant contributions in the fields of art, literature, science, and social service.

These appointments come in place of retired nominated members and are aimed at ensuring diverse representation and expertise in the Rajya Sabha.

Ujjwal Nikam is a distinguished public prosecutor, widely recognised for handling several high-profile criminal cases, most notably the prosecution of Ajmal Kasab, one of the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He had led the charge for a death sentence in the case.

C. Sadanandan Master, a veteran social worker and educationist from Kerala, is known for his lifelong commitment to education, youth empowerment and social service.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, a former Foreign Secretary of India, brings with him a rich experience in diplomacy and international affairs. He has played a crucial role in shaping India's foreign policy and had a key part in India's successful G20 presidency.

Meenakshi Jain, a noted historian, researcher and academic, is known for her work in history, political science and literature. Her scholarly contributions have significantly influenced academic discourse in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his congratulations to the four newly-nominated members through posts on social media.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Shri Ujjwal Nikam's devotion to the legal field and to our Constitution is exemplary. He has not only been a successful lawyer but also been at the forefront of seeking justice in important cases. During his entire legal career, he has always worked to strengthen Constitutional values and ensure common citizens are always treated with dignity. It's gladdening that the President of India has nominated him to the Rajya Sabha. My best wishes for his Parliamentary innings."

On C. Sadanandan's nomination, PM Modi said, "Violence and intimidation couldn't deter his spirit towards national development. His efforts as a teacher and social worker are also commendable. He is extremely passionate towards youth empowerment. Congratulations to him for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha by Rashtrapati Ji. Best wishes for his role as MP."

On Shringla's induction into Parliament, the Prime Minister said, "He has excelled as a diplomat, intellectual and strategic thinker. Over the years, he's made key contributions to India's foreign policy and also contributed to our G20 Presidency. Glad that he's been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President of India. His unique perspectives will greatly enrich Parliamentary proceedings."

Expressing happiness over Meenakshi Jain's nomination, PM Modi stated, "She has distinguished herself as a scholar, researcher and historian. Her work in the fields of education, literature, history and political science have enriched academic discourse significantly. Best wishes for her Parliamentary tenure."