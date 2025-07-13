403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Vows Continued but Reshaped Cooperation with IAEA
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, declared on Saturday that while Tehran’s collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will persist, it will “take a new form to ensure the security of its nuclear facilities,” as reported by a news agency.
This indicates a strategic shift in how Iran engages with the nuclear watchdog, rather than a full withdrawal from cooperation.
During a gathering with diplomats and heads of foreign missions in Tehran, Araghchi underlined that “the fact that the non-proliferation system is being so easily violated represents a damage, before it being a loss for Iran, a loss for the international community and international law.”
He highlighted the broader consequences of undermining global non-proliferation mechanisms, suggesting it endangers international legal norms more than Iran itself.
Araghchi further revealed that “Tehran has received numerous messages from the United States expressing a willingness to resume negotiations,” noting Iran’s openness to dialogue.
He made clear, however, that Iran would only engage in talks if “the interests and benefits of the Iranian people are secured,” demonstrating a firm stance on safeguarding national priorities.
Reaffirming Iran’s allegiance to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), the foreign minister stated: “Iran’s nuclear program has always been peaceful and will remain so,” while assuring that Tehran “will continue to be a member of the NPT.”
His remarks underscored Iran’s consistent position on maintaining a non-military nuclear agenda.
Lastly, Araghchi explained that, “according to parliamentary law, our cooperation is managed through the Supreme National Security Council,” adding that the council will assess the IAEA’s collaboration requests individually.
This approach reflects a more controlled and case-specific policy regarding international nuclear oversight.
This indicates a strategic shift in how Iran engages with the nuclear watchdog, rather than a full withdrawal from cooperation.
During a gathering with diplomats and heads of foreign missions in Tehran, Araghchi underlined that “the fact that the non-proliferation system is being so easily violated represents a damage, before it being a loss for Iran, a loss for the international community and international law.”
He highlighted the broader consequences of undermining global non-proliferation mechanisms, suggesting it endangers international legal norms more than Iran itself.
Araghchi further revealed that “Tehran has received numerous messages from the United States expressing a willingness to resume negotiations,” noting Iran’s openness to dialogue.
He made clear, however, that Iran would only engage in talks if “the interests and benefits of the Iranian people are secured,” demonstrating a firm stance on safeguarding national priorities.
Reaffirming Iran’s allegiance to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), the foreign minister stated: “Iran’s nuclear program has always been peaceful and will remain so,” while assuring that Tehran “will continue to be a member of the NPT.”
His remarks underscored Iran’s consistent position on maintaining a non-military nuclear agenda.
Lastly, Araghchi explained that, “according to parliamentary law, our cooperation is managed through the Supreme National Security Council,” adding that the council will assess the IAEA’s collaboration requests individually.
This approach reflects a more controlled and case-specific policy regarding international nuclear oversight.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment